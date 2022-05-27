A little irony highlighted the Shoshone Recreation District Excellence in Recreation Awards recently at the rec center.
The 2021 recipient of the Youth Volunteer of the Year, Cody High School senior Ashton Powell couldn’t make the ceremony as she was volunteering – in Ecuador.
Powell graduated early from CHS and is currently on a volunteer mission in the South American country, but hopes to be back in time for graduation.
The Excellence in Recreation Awards began in 1999 to honor individuals, groups and businesses throughout the community that are instrumental in supporting the mission and policies of the Parks and Recreation Department.
Award recipients are nominated by board members and others in the community who see a special person, group or business going out of their way to make Cody special.
“I think, to sum it up, one of the prerequisites of moving to Cody is people wanting to be involved in the community,” rec district administrative assistant Tina Gail said. “They want to take part in something that is really, really special.”
Jake Ivanoff and John Parsons received the Outstanding Sponsor Award.
The Bill McCormick Outstanding Volunteer Award went to Cody Car Show staples Ken and Tara Posey, Mike and Jacque Boone, and Scott and Paula Rhodes for their commitment to a show that has grown into a must-see event.
A familiar, friendly face at nearly every CHS sporting event, Craig Wasia, was presented the Sportsmanship Award by Cody activities director Tony Hult.
“I think it’s awesome,” Wasia said. “I just like (the teams that show) the best sportsmanship.”
He has been known to take the time to immediately find CHS trainer Becca Knaff if he sees a player hurt or in trouble.
“I will find Becca if someone gets injured and help them out. I love all of the sports teams,” Wasia said.
Diane Ballard received the Special Recognition Award as SRD board member and supporter of recreation.
Longtime CKATS swim coach Amber Boysen was honored with the Outstanding Youth Coach Award presented by Emily Swett.
“I think with the kids it’s just let’s have fun in the water,” Boysen said. “If we have fun, then we learn and get better at what we are doing. And the kids do have fun.”
But Boysen credits a lot of help in getting it all done.
“You have a community that can help you, and six coaches. You can’t do it all,” Boysen said. “This is a great board and you have great parents and an amazing rec center that supports everyone.”
Anyone in the community is welcome to contact the rec center with the name of a group or business that fits the bill for recognition.
“When you have really good programs with some awesome opportunities for recreation, you are going to get that community involvement,” Gail said. “If Covid has taught us anything, it is that we live in a pretty great place with some unique opportunities to get out and recreate.”
