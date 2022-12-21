For those resolving to develop healthier hearts, the University of Wyoming’s Wyoming Center on Aging is launching some programs to help.
In late 2022 and early 2023, the center will be launching two new programs in collaboration with the Park County Library System and Cody Senior Center to address hypertension and high blood pressure.
“There are thousands of people in Wyoming who have hypertension and many more who have undiagnosed hypertension,” said Dian True, senior project coordinator with the Center on Aging. “Hypertension is silent until you have symptoms, and there can be all kinds of complications if it is not taken care of. But the truth is it is manageable, especially when people are empowered with the right education and tools.”
The first program, launching in mid-December at the Park County Library, will allow 10 blood pressure kits to be checked out for four weeks at a time from the library, said Nicholle Gerharter, branch manager of the library in Cody.
The kits are available in both English and Spanish and include a home blood pressure cuff, blood pressure logbooks, educational materials from the American Heart Association, ideas for healthy lifestyle changes and referrals to local organizations that can help, True said.
Kits will be automatically renewed up to two times, as long as there are no holds on the item, she said.
Gerharter said the library was excited to offer the kits as a way “to help people be healthy and connected to their community.”
The new program serves as the extension of the library system’s “library of things” model, which allows individuals to check out more than just books and movies, Gerharter said. For example, the library offers a “dementia and Alzheimer’s backpack” for checkout, which includes informational materials, a fidget board, puzzles and other materials for those struggling with dementia and Alzheimer’s.
Similar to the library’s blood pressure program, blood pressure monitors will be available for checkout at the Cody Senior Center starting next month, said Kristina Cornwell, the center’s outreach coordinator.
The senior center is also launching a new “Healthy Heart Ambassador” class in January, she said. The four-month-long class will include regular blood pressure consultations and monthly nutrition education seminars.
To sign up for the Healthy Heart Ambassador program, call Cornwell at 587-6221.
Hypertension is defined as blood pressure above 140/90, and is considered severe if the pressure is above 180/120, according to the American Heart Association. High blood pressure often has no symptoms, but if left untreated, over time it can cause serious health conditions such as heart disease and strokes.
Nearly half of adults in the United States — approximately 47% — have hypertension, and only about 24% of adults with hypertension have their condition under control, True said. Nearly 31% of Wyoming adults have been told by a health professional that they have high blood pressure.
A healthier diet with less salt, regular exercise and medications can all help lower blood pressure, according to the American Heart Association.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.