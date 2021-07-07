The month of July finds the Park County Libraries staying busy with Summer Reading. Summer Reading began June 1 at the Cody Library and will end July 31. There is still time for all ages to come to the library sign up and participate in all the fun activities we have planned.
Weekly programs include Monday Toddler time at 10 a.m., Tuesday and Wednesday Storytime at 10 a.m. Children can also sign up to Read to a Dog every Thursday from 10-11 a.m. Join us July 12 for Sleepy Time Stories, 6:30-7:30 p.m.
Come to the Cody Library on Thursday and July 23 for outstanding author talks. Join us Thursday at 6 p.m. as Wyoming author Anne MacKinnon discusses her book “Public Waters: Lessons from Wyoming for the American West.”
Make sure and join the Cody Library on July 23 as we welcome author Shirley Ann Higuchi, as she discusses her new book “Setsuko’s Secret: Heart Mountain and the Legacy of the Japanese Incarceration.”
All ages are welcome to join us on Tuesday at noon to meet Kris Brock and her K9 heroes. Feel free to bring your lunch and learn about these amazing Search and Rescue dogs.
The Cody Teen Room is hosting another outdoor movie for all ages and families. Join us July 16 at 8:30 p.m. for the movie “Tom and Jerry.”
The library will be holding a Spelling Bee on July 19 at 6 p.m. for grades 3rd-5th and 7 for 6th-8th. Youths can register at the Thistle or the Cody Library.
On July 21 at 10 a.m., the whole family is welcome to come to the Cody Library for Music and Magic from the Animal Kingdom. There will be magic, comedy and music from Mike Schneider & Pint Size Polka.
Here is a list of the other amazing programs being offered for the month of June, please check with the Cody Library for more information and to sign up:
Childrens:
Tuesday, 2 p.m., Lego Club, K-5th grade
July 14, noon, outdoor fun and food
July 21, 2 p.m., All About Bugs
July 28, 2-3 p.m., Tail Crafts, K-5th grade
Teens:
Thursday, 2-3:30 p.m., Wild Jeopardy
Saturday, 5-7:30 p.m., Outdoors After-Hours Nerf Wars
July 13, 20, 27, 1-2 p.m., Arts and Crafts
July 14, noon, Lunch at the Library
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.