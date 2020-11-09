Enroll Wyoming serves Wyoming individuals and families in accessing health coverage.
Services are offered free-of-charge. The organization recently received additional funding to support our Open Enrollment (Nov. 1-Dec. 15) efforts for this year through the CARES Act funding.
Gov. Mark Gordon directed a portion of CARES Act funding to be dedicated to outreach, education and enrollment assistance for Wyoming individuals and families to access the health coverage and care they need.
Enroll Wyoming has a large team of Health Insurance Navigators dedicated to serving Wyomingites during Open Enrollment this year. They are located all over the state and will be meeting with consumers via phone, online platforms and through partnerships we have established across the state.
Open Enrollment is the time individuals and families can apply for new health insurance coverage or change their coverage. Most individuals and families will not have the option to enroll in coverage outside this time frame unless they have a life change (such as marriage, birth or loss in coverage).
To connect with an Enroll Wyoming Healthcare Navigator, dial “211” or visit the Wyoming 211 website to access the calendar.
