Rehearsals are well under way for the Cody Music Club’s Spring Show celebrating the amazing team of Rodgers and Hammerstein.
Working together from 1943 to 1960, these legendary men produced musicals, which won Academy Awards, Tony Awards, Grammys and a Pulitzer Prize.
The show is, “It’s a Grand Night for Singing” – celebrating Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II – features music from “Oklahoma,” “Carousel,” South Pacific, “The King and I,” and “The Sound of Music.”
Performances are 2:30 and 7 p.m. Friday at Wynona Thompson Auditorium.
Donations are appreciated and benefit the Cody High School music scholarships.
Cody music club members and friends will be performing along with cameos from Rodgers and Hammerstein.
It’s the first show for the club since 2020 – the 2021 show was canceled due to Covid.
Cody Music Club invited a number of friends to join them for this production, along with children who are participating in one of the numbers from “The King and I.” The chorus music is under the direction of Deanne Smith and accompanist, Noma Walton. Assistance with choreography by Cindy Aune as well as local pianists accompanying some of the group numbers and soloists.
“We are so excited to be on stage at the Wynona Thompson Auditorium for this Spring production,” club member Jenny Zink said.
If you go
What: Cody Music Club annual show
When: 2:30 and 7 p.m. Friday
Where: Wynona
Thompson Auditorium
Cost: Free, donations appreciated
