Music club
Buy Now

Members of the Cody Music Club rehearse recently in advance of the Spring Show on Friday at Wynona Thompson Auditorium.

 Photo by Lauren Modler

Rehearsals are well under way for the Cody Music Club’s Spring Show celebrating the amazing team of Rodgers and Hammerstein. 

Working together from 1943 to 1960, these legendary men produced musicals, which won Academy Awards, Tony Awards, Grammys and a Pulitzer Prize.   

The show is, “It’s a Grand Night for Singing” – celebrating Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II – features music from “Oklahoma,” “Carousel,” South Pacific, “The King and I,” and “The Sound of Music.”   

Performances are 2:30 and 7 p.m. Friday at Wynona Thompson Auditorium.

Donations are appreciated and benefit the Cody High School music scholarships.

Cody music club members and friends will be performing along with cameos from Rodgers and Hammerstein.

It’s the first show for the club since 2020 – the 2021 show was canceled due to Covid.

Cody Music Club invited a number of friends to join them for this production, along with children who are participating in one of the numbers from “The King and I.” The chorus music is under the direction of Deanne Smith and accompanist, Noma Walton. Assistance with choreography by Cindy Aune as well as local pianists accompanying some of the group numbers and soloists.  

“We are so excited to be on stage at the Wynona Thompson Auditorium for this Spring production,” club member Jenny Zink said.

 

If you go

What: Cody Music Club annual show

When: 2:30 and 7 p.m. Friday

Where: Wynona

Thompson Auditorium

Cost: Free, donations appreciated

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.