Northwest College is proud to be the first community college in the state to partner with the University of Wyoming in a new science initiative funded by the Howard Hughes Medical Institute Inclusive Excellence 3 Grant (HHMI IE3). The institute is a science philanthropy whose mission is to advance basic biomedical research and science education for the benefit of humanity. In creating the grant, the HHMI challenges U.S. colleges and universities to substantially, and sustainably, build their capacity for student belonging, especially for those who have been historically excluded from the sciences.

