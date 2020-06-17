Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Park County Circuit Court include:
RESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Nathan Kittle, $115; Melissa Barela, $110; Hayden Thomas, $110; Aaron Shank, $125; Cal Rossner, $383; Frederick Blair, $88; Kendra Hernandez, $115; Jeffrey Leisy, $115; Robert Beecher Jr., $82; Miquel Meza, $105; Cameron Torrey, $100; Kristin Turner, $110; Cammy Whitlock, $88; Anthony Picchi, $115.
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
William Lamuth Jr., failure to perform duty upon colliding with unattended vehicle or property and no auto insurance, $1,513.40; Forest Tuckness, driving under the influence of alcohol and interference with a peace officer, jail 120 days, 19 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $1,510; Joshua Saldana, invalid docs, $425; Kaleb Rentz, use of controlled substance and failure to provide proof of insurance, jail 33 days, $755; Kaleb Rentz, driving with invalid license, $55; Ariann Griffin, driving on wrong side of the road, $85; Rachael Boydston, no seat belt passenger under 12-years old, $10; Kelly Larsen, no seat belt passenger under 12-years old, $10; Cameron Torrey, no seat belt, $25; Eva Padilla, no seat belt, $25; Regan Stiert, invalid driver’s license, $135; Jacob Keller, failure to stop at stop sign, $125.
NONRESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Jorge Salas, Copperas Cove, Texas, $90; Connor Jones, Otto, $88; Bryan Shelton, Snohomish, Wash., $195; Matthew Wilcox, Greybull, $90; Trent Metro, Basin, $105; James Heap, Boca Raton, Fla., $155; James Schubiner, Bloomfield Hills, Mich., $125; Richard Scangarello, Charleston, S.C., $82; Jarrod White, Dubois, $110; Arun Sambandan, Highlands Ranch, Colo., $110; William Gillingham, Fort Laramie, $105; Christopher Meyer, Philomath. Ore., $90; Zeb Fettig, Billings, $15; Craig Kahnke, Billings, $100; David Wallis, Cherryvale, Kan., $110; Tamora Good, Arvada, $125; Scott White, Idaho Falls, Idaho, $88; William Tewson, Fairbanks, Alaska, $90.
NONRESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Payton Brown, Basin, possession of controlled substance- plant, jail 10 days, 10 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $555; Samuel Cain, Forsyth, Mont., illegal braking, $175; Jacque Thurston, Gillette, illegal lights, $75.
