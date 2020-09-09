Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Cody Municipal Court include:
RESIDENT
TRAFFIC OFFENSES
John Cash, failure to stop at red light, $100; Scott Duane McNeil, following too closely, crash, $210; Curtis Briggs, no valid drivers license, $160; Kaiden Lee, speeding, $115; Raelyn Stephanie Mong, following too closely, crash, $210.
NONRESIDENT
TRAFFIC OFFENSES
Antonio De Leon Reyes, Harriman, Tenn., speeding, $103, no valid driver’s license, $160; Giorgio Bucci, St. Louis, speeding, $125; Ted Anastasiou, Englewood Cliff, N.J., speeding, $130, speeding, $127; Gabriel Revnew, Denver, speeding, $106; Surya Rai, San Francisco, speeding, $179; Nicole Abrahamson, Charlotte, speeding, $139; Jonathan Hoskins, Powell, no valid or expired registration, $110; Jonathan Wiedell, Emily, Minn., speeding, $137.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.