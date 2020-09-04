The Wapiti community is gathering together to support longtime residents with medical expenses.
Elaine and Steve Haberland have been involved in the community, especially Cody Country Art League and the Wapiti Valley Fire Department, for more than 20 years and recently Elaine was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor.
“The community outpouring has been overwhelming,” resident Denise Shirley said. “Steve and Elaine are such a big part of our community.”
To help defray medical costs and to assist with a home remodel to allow the couple to enjoy their time together, Randy and Courtney Hooper, owners of Yellowstone Cutthroat Guest Ranch and Shirley are putting on a Saturday afternoon event at the Cutthroat.
Dinner is available 4-8 p.m. outside, 4-6 p.m. inside.
There will be a 6:30 p.m. indoor performance with $15 cover charge by Nashville country artist Trent Tomlinson and silent auction that closes at 8 p.m.
Raffle tickets are also being sold with the prize a signed print from famous Wapiti artist James Bama. Tickets cost $10 and are for sale at Cutthroat.
Additionally, people can donate to a GoFundMe page at gofundme.com/f/elaine-haberland039s-medical-amp-legal-expenses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.