It’s hardly a secret that Wyoming fishing is top-notch, especially with 10 blue-ribbon trout fisheries across the state. But on the first Saturday in June, the fishing gets a little better – because it’s free.
On Saturday, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department is inviting anglers to celebrate Free Fishing Day. Each year, G&F designates the first Saturday of National Boating and Fishing Week as a free fishing day when anyone can fish in Wyoming – Wind River Reservation and Yellowstone National Park excluded – without a fishing license.
“Free Fishing Day is a great time to kick off summer fishing or take up fishing as a new hobby,” said G&F fisheries chief Alan Osterland. “If you need some tips to start off, head to the Game and Fish Youtube page for how-to videos.”
All fishing regulations, creel and size limits, gear restrictions, and stream closures remain in effect. Anglers can review the 2021 Fishing Regulations online before heading out and plan their trips with the interactive fishing guide.
Beginning on Free Fishing Day, families can enjoy fun fishing events throughout the state.
In Cody, the Optimists and East Yellowstone chapter of Trout Unlimited is putting on Kids Fishing Day at Beck Lake Park the same day. Registration begins at 8 a.m. and the event will include lessons for children on knot tying, casting and catch and release skills. It will wrap around noon.
