Summer is here and the Park County Libraries are busy with activities and summer reading fun. Summer reading officially ends on July 29th, so make sure to read and visit the library to get your tickets.
Mark your calendar for July 8 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., for our Big Bag Book Sale. The Park County Library Foundation is hosting a huge outside book sale to support the libraries. The Outreach Van will be there with games and fun, and we will also have a food truck with Kettle Korn available for purchase. Bags of books will be $5 and less. This is a great chance to find some great books and help support the library.
Wyo Hoofbeats are back for another visit at the Cody Library on July 6 from 2-4 p.m. Come by and meet special therapy horses and learn all about them.
Everyone is welcome to come on July 11 at 2 p.m. for the Cody Landstrom Magic Show.
July 12 is Wyoming Gives Day: a statewide day of giving via an online fundraiser. Please consider going to the WYO Gives website and donating to the Park County Library Foundation. Feel free to contact the library for more information.
Join us on July 13 at 6:30 p.m. as local author Linda Rae Sande takes us on a personal journey to the islands of ancient Greece. Linda will be presenting “Islands of the Aegean Sea,” a visual journey aboard an elegant yacht.
The Outreach Van will be at the Buffalo Bill State Park on July 14, and you can also visit the Outreach Van at the Park County Fair.
The Writing Group is meeting on July 10 and July 24 at 4 p.m. and is open to anyone interested in writing.
Join us on July 18 at 5 p.m. for a free Yoga class.
If you are interested in joining a book club, Cody Library is hosting a Murder Mystery Book Club on July 19 at 5 p.m., to discuss “The 7 ½ Deaths of Evelyn Hardcastle.” The Wednesday Book Discussion on July 26 at 10 a.m. will be discussing “The Plot.” Copies of the books are available at the circulation desk for anyone interested in joining the discussion.
On July 28 at 2 p.m., join us for adult craft time, as we have fun making marbled paper. Also join us every Wednesday at 1 p.m. for our Weekly Craft Circle. This is a great chance to bring your current craft project to work on and connect with other crafters.
The library is offering summer reading fun for kids all July. Toddler fun is every Monday from 10-10:30 a.m. and Storytime is every Tuesday and Wednesday from 10-10:30 a.m. for all ages. Kids can also sign up for the ever popular Read to a Dog, every Thursday from 10-11 a.m.
Join us on July 7 at 10 a.m. for Chalk the Block sidewalk fun. All ages can join us on July 10 at 6 p.m. for our program on telescope images. Fourth and fifth grades can sign up for Breakout Boxes on July 12 at 2 p.m. Second and third graders can sign up to make friendship bracelets on July 25 at 2 p.m., and sign-ups for Lego Club will be on July 26 at 2 p.m. for kindergartners through fifth graders.
Join us on July 14 at 11 a.m. for a family bike ride and bring your lunch for a picnic by the pond. Also, join us on July 21 at 10 a.m. for Zen doodles and for wonder wings on July 18 at 2 p.m. Mark your calendars for the end of summer reading with our Kindness Celebration on Aug. 4.
July is filled with fun activities for teens. On July 5, join us for Let’s Go Retro days while we celebrate Legos all day, and on July 26 join us from 1 to 5 p.m. as we play PS4 Hell Divers. Join us July 6 and 20 from 2 to 3 p.m. for craft days, as we make Emoji stress balls and bead and shell mosaics.
On July 10 from 2 to 3 p.m., we will be painting with Legos and on July 25 from 2 to 3 p.m., we will be making silhouette paintings. Teens can sign up to participate in Nerf Wars after hours from 4:45-8 p.m. on July 15. On July 17 from 3-5 p.m. we will be showing “The Princess Bride.” On July 21, teens can join us for Nintendo Switch Game Day from 2-5 p.m.
Remember we have seeds from our seed library, and we have nature backpacks filled with items to enhance your local hike around Cody, as well as State Park passes. As always, we have binge boxes, Switch games and console, health kits, puzzles, Rokus, blood pressure kits and much more to borrow.
Make sure and stop by the Cody Library and check out the wonderful Friends of the Cody Library Book Sale Room. The Friends Book Sale Room is always open when the library is open, and you can find some great treasures and help support the library.
