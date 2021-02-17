Friday, February 19th

Cody

Yellowstone Quake game, 7:30 p.m., Riley Arena.

Saturday, February 20th

Cody

Cody Farmers Market, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Cody Club Room.

Live music with Greg and Ann Pendley, 6-8 p.m., Cody Cattle Company.

Yellowstone Quake game, 7:30 p.m., Riley Arena.

Sunday, February 21st

Powell

Eagles breakfast, 8-11 a.m., 131 N. Clark St.

Monday, February 22nd

Cody

Pinochle club, noon, Cowboy Church on Southfork Road. For more information, contact (307) 250-2888.

Cody Cubs season signups, 6:30 p.m., Cody Middle School commons.

Powell

Eagles meeting, 7 p.m., 131 N. Clark St.

Tuesday, February 23rd

Cody

Crisis Intervention Services support group, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Call (307) 587-3545 or (307) 754-7959.

