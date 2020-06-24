Since initial January reports of the COVID-19 virus diagnosis in the United States, senior living facility Brookdale Absaroka has been working to ensure they are prepared.
“Our community remains COVID-19 free,” said Kalli Oberosler, executive director. “Our top priorities are the health and safety of our residents and associates. We continue to stay updated on developments concerning the virus and our community, as appropriate.”
The Absaroka Senior Living Community has operated since 2003 at 2401 Cougar Ave. While the business has changed hands a few times, Brookdale Incorporated has managed the Cody location since 2014, merging with previous owner Emeritus Corporation. During this six-year period, Brookdale Absaroka has promoted itself as a place for senior adults.
“We are proud of our clean, immaculate and very well maintained community”, Kalli said.
The virus has changed some of the operations and protocols as Brookdale remains committed to providing the same high level of care they provide across all their 800 locations, nationwide.
“You can feel confident referring someone in your care to our community,” said Pia Brauser, sales and marketing director. “Everything we do is intentional, with our resident’s best interest in mind.”
That includes their living environment.
“We have been upgrading apartments with new fixtures and up-to-date color schemes,” she said. “It’s a beautiful place. We have studio, one and two-bedroom private apartments for seniors over 65. We have residents call it a cruise ship on the water. We consider that quite a compliment.”
While corporate and state restrictions are loosening up, Brookdale remains on high alert. In addition to the communicable disease outbreak protocols, the community has implemented additional precautionary measures following guidance from the CDC, local health authorities and the Brookdale clinical team.
