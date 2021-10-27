A new movie, “The Most Reluctant Convert: The Untold Story of C. S. Lewis,” will be screened 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Big Horn Basin Cinemas.
It’s the only Wyoming screening of the new film.
Directed by double Emmy and double BAFTA Award-winning filmmaker Norman Stone, the biopic stars acclaimed theatre actor Max McLean as a middle-aged Lewis looking back on the events that moved him from vigorous debunker of Christianity to become the most influential Christian writer of the past century.
Nicholas Ralph, star of the Masterpiece Theatre, hit All Creatures Great and Small, plays Lewis as a young man who has a terrible relationship with his father and goes off to the trenches in the Great War before becoming a professor at Oxford University. The film introduces Eddie Ray Martin as the childhood Lewis, who loses his mother to cancer and then renounces his faith.
The Most Reluctant Convert explores the impact friends such as J.R.R. Tolkien, Hugo Dyson and Owen Barfield had on the dedicated atheist who was forced to question his own disbelief. The Most Reluctant Convert is a ringside seat as one of 20th century’s great thinkers battles with himself and ultimately finds faith.
It was filmed in 18 locations in and around Oxford, England with an impressive roster of filmmaking talent.
At age 19, Lewis witnessed firsthand, the waste of life in the trenches of France during World War I, concluding that “either there was no god behind the universe, a god who is indifferent to good and evil, or worse, an evil god.” Yet, Lewis could not accept the materialist view that meaning, rationality or purpose were just the accidental results of physics and biochemistry. As a 16-year-old, he had picked up a copy of George MacDonald’s Phantastes, which he said “baptized my imagination.” MacDonald, along with G.K. Chesterton and the influence of his robust group of young scholars such as Tolkien, Barfield and Dyson, moved him further up the theistic path until he finally “admitted that God was God, knelt and prayed, perhaps the most dejected, reluctant convert in all England.”
Worldwide, ,C.S Lewis books have sold nearly a quarter of a billion copies.
“This story has a remarkable ability to engage audiences regardless of their religious belief,” McLean said. “Lewis applied his formidable and self-deprecating wit to engage audiences about his own trying and painful experiences.”
