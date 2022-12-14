A lifetime of ornaments.
Gathered one, or perhaps two, sometimes three at a time. Each one carefully chosen over the span of 60 years. Ornaments tenderly wrapped in tissue paper, sometimes as old as the ornament itself, nestled snug in their boxes.
As the collection grew in its girth, mom finally began dividing them up into specific boxes. The box dubbed “crème de la crème” were the ornaments that were hung first and got pride of place. The boxes got gradually less special, and the real duds were hung near the back of the tree. These were mostly comprised of grade-school art projects from all four of her children, the opaque white glass egg trimmed in lace and three sequins down it’s center that I adored. The truly awful ones received as gifts that she was too nice not to hang (and were occasionally moved forward if that giver was going to visit the house), and the ornaments that she wondered “who bought that?” when she knew that it was, she herself, that had purchased it, but her taste had moved on.
There were boxes within boxes that held ornaments from her childhood. At least the ones that had survived the year that her parents’ tree kept on toppling over. Many of these ornaments are almost translucent in their vibrant colors, their glass cloudy with age.
The rule in my house growing up was that after my dad had put the tree on the stand and strung the lights, he had to put on one ornament. He would often sit in his wing-backed chair watching the proceedings before him as the tree was decked. His ornament would be put on close to the last, when there were few to choose from and even fewer spots to put it. Sometimes he would swoop in and put on a coveted ornament that we all wanted to hang ourselves.
Secretly, we all knew it wouldn’t be placed in the spot we would have chosen. Often his bauble would need to be re-hung, always in as close to the approximate place as possible lest he discover the move, as invariably he would pick a spot, in front, and place it with a tenuous grip on the branch.
Mom’s ornaments are now spread among her children and grandchildren. My brother Peter and I were tasked with dividing them up. Let me tell you, it wasn’t easy. There were hundreds, and each one had to be inspected and discussed. The crème de la crème was sprinkled between my two brothers and I. We took our favorites and made sure our other brother got some of those too. Peter and I had to literally flip a coin on some of them because we both wanted certain ones. Gnashing of teeth happened when we weren’t the victor.
Each grandchild got a small box of ornaments to remember her by. Those boxes were wrapped and stuck under the tree with a tag from “Nannie.” In fact, one of those boxes was mis-laid in Peter’s basement for a few years. His son discovered it and the box was placed under the tree. What could possibly be in this mystery box from his grandmother?
None of us knew, including me and Peter. When my nephew opened it up with bated breath, we all got a huge laugh. especially me and Peter because both of us were slightly embarrassed that neither one of us remembered what this gift contained.
I have inherited my mother’s penchant for buying ornaments. They are different than hers, but I also see my tastes evolving from strictly glass to other types of materials.
When my now-husband and I started to decorate our tree together, there was some negotiation that had to occur. In his first marriage, he had always been in charge of decorating their tree and his ex-wife dismantled it. I have always decorated the tree, both as a singleton and during my first marriage. Both of my husbands had and have different tastes and thoughts about decorations, and it can be a delicate dance.
I have come to realize that a Christmas tree and its decorations are deeply personal. I am not a “this year it’s gold, next year it’s silver, the following is red” kind of gal. There are no ribbons strung on my tree as it reminds me of old folks’ homes and funeral parlors.
I have my own box of crème de la crème ornaments. I hang three of these first: the sun and moon at the top on either side, a tiger’s head that gets nestled in the branches so it’s peering out. Then there’s Peter Pan who needs to be soaring near the top. The pirate, ship and treasure chest are a threesome and the wolf howling at the moon needs to be a) under the moon and b) close to the gingerbread house.
As you can see, it gets a wee bit complicated. My mother’s ornaments go on after the sun, moon and tiger. The sparkly glass egg is hung too, but truthfully, even on my own tree, it’s closer to the back than front these days.
I love to see my mother’s ornaments hanging on Peter’s tree when I visit. The pictures of my nieces’ trees I see on Facebook or Instagram with a few treasures peeking out of the branches, almost like they’re winking at me.
Ornaments feel like old friends. Friends that you re-discover every 12 months and see for a solid three to four weeks. They wait patiently every year to be taken out and admired (or not as the case may be). Every bauble has a memory attached to it. Some that are intact, others that have been lost with time, but each one is nevertheless as special as can be.
Story series: Anyone can write
Nearly 40 years in the business have taught me that readers are bombarded and overwhelmed with facts. What we long for, though, is meaning and connection at a deeper and more universal level.
And that's why the Cody Enterprise will be running from time to time, stories from students who are in my writing class, which I've been teaching for the past 10 years in Portland, Ore.
I take great satisfaction in helping so called non-writers find and write stories from their lives and experiences. I remind them if they follow their hearts, they will discover they are storytellers.
Tom Hallman Jr.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.