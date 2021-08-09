Park County Library kicked off August with the Kindness Celebration to finish up Summer Reading last Friday. The amount of kindness tickets earned for each project were announced as well as music, balloon animals, face painting and free books to help celebrate Summer Reading at the library.
Starting in August you will find the Park County Library at the Cody’s Farmers Market. Come visit us every Thursday from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at the Farmer’s Market off of Stampede Avenue, at the Park County Complex. We will have information and fun activities for all.
Cody Library is offering a new book club starting Aug. 18 at 5 p.m., the Mystery Book Club. This group will meet and discuss the fun mystery “Lending a Paw.” Stop by the circulation desk at the library to grab your copy of the book. The Wednesday Book Discussion Group will meet Aug. 26 at 10 a.m. to discuss Olive Kitteridge, pick up your copy of the book and join in on this lively group. We also offer Silent Book Club on the last Friday of every month from 3:30-4:30 p.m.
Join us at the Cody Library on Saturday as we celebrate Free Comic Book Day. We will have free comic books, tattoos and prizes while they last. At 2 p.m. there will be a DIY Action Figure program. There will also be a Cubee Station and Superman Documentary schedule for that day.
Cody Library is pleased to offer Free Yoga class on Tuesday and Aug. 24 from 4:30-5:30 p.m.
Come in every Monday and Wednesday from 1-3 p.m. and sign up for free one-on-one device help and training. Get your questions answered from library tech guru, Chris, about computers and personal tech devices.
On Aug. 17, from 10-10:30 a.m. join us at the Cody Library as Sabine Born teaches everyone about dog safety. This program is open for all ages and is a great chance to learn about the proper way to handle your dog.
As always, Cody Library offers Storytime every Tuesday and Wednesday at 10 a.m. and Toddler Time on Monday at 10 a.m. Join us every first Monday at 6:30 p.m. for Sleepytime Stories.
As summer finishes up, Cody Library offers fun programs for teens. Every Wednesday join us at 2:30-4 p.m. for Teen Movie Afternoons. Every Monday at 3 p.m. sign up for Teen Crafts and on Aug. 19 from 1-2 p.m. join us for Back to School Bingo for Teens, earn school supplies and have fun getting ready for school.
