In August 1962, the Big Horn Basin Supervisor for the Wyoming Game and Fish Department, Ron Bell, invited local photographer Jack Richard on a float trip down the Bighorn River. Richard accepted the invitation, and the resulting photographs document the landscape of Bighorn Canyon prior to the construction of Yellowtail Dam, which began the following spring.
At noon Thursday in the Buffalo Bill Center of the West’s Coe Auditorium, Bob Richard, Jack’s son, presents a free, illustrated talk sharing his father’s photos of the trip as well as some of his own of the area. Jack Richard’s Last Float of the Bighorn Canyon is part of the “Local Lore with Bob Richard” series of monthly talks.
The Local Lore series is hosted and coordinated by the Center’s McCracken Research Library. In 2022, the free talks take place the third Thursday of each month (exceptions to the schedule include the May and June talks, which take place the second Thursday).
With a wealth of knowledge about the Cody and Yellowstone National Park areas, Bob Richard has a lifetime of stories to share with future generations.
A lifelong Wyoming resident, Richard’s varied experiences are pure West. He worked at guest ranches, guided horse and hunting trips, ranched, and for 37 years owned and operated Grub Steak Expeditions, personally touring thousands of visitors from around the world through Yellowstone and its ecosystem.
Educated at the Universities of Wyoming, Arizona, and California (Fresno), Richard has served as a teacher and school administrator, a decorated United States Marine Corps pilot in Vietnam, and, for 21 years, helped coordinate American Red Cross service and relief activities in the western United States.
