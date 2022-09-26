When Harold Musser attended Northwest College, his goal was to figure out what to do with his life.
He took classes in accounting, engineering and computer programming and earned an associate’s degree … without fulfilling his goal.
“I found out what I didn’t want to do,” he recalled, and said the experience made him realize, “I just wanted to go out and get to work.”
After jobs in a lumberyard, at the gypsum plant and out in Oregon Basin for Marathon Oil, Musser, then 24, followed his father’s advice to get a real estate license. He studied, passed the test, gave two weeks’ notice to Marathon, and joined his parents Bob and Lillian at Musser Sales Co. in Cody. He recently received recognition for his work from his colleagues.
Harold Musser was inducted into the National Auctioneers Association Hall of Fame last summer.
From the company’s founding in 1956, when the elder Mussers focused on selling farm and ranch equipment, Musser Sales has morphed into Musser Brothers Auction and Real Estate with offices in Wyoming, Montana, Washington and Idaho. The kind of items sold has expanded – from farm and ranch equipment to business liquidations, aircraft and automobiles – as has its network of buyers and sellers who come from across North America.
Perhaps the biggest change, however, is that most auctions are now online, which has generally resulted in more sellers, more bidders and higher prices.
“The old days of the guy up there rattling off numbers are pretty much gone,” Musser said.
The staff also manages properties, including rentals, and seeks new investments in real estate.
“There’s never a dull moment here,” he said from his office in the Old Post Office Building, which he bought and restored.
It’s a family affair with his son Mark and grandson Forrest in Cody and with other relatives in the other state offices. Many of them attended the award ceremony during a dinner at the annual NAA conference and show and had kept the honor a secret. Mark and Forrest had quietly assembled a slide show of Harold’s life that was shown during the event.
‘A really tight family’
Floyd Musser, Harold’s grandfather, had homesteaded in Luther, Mont., but sold out two years after the brutal winter of 1949. Meanwhile, his son Bob had moved from Red Lodge to Cody to work for Shoshone Bank and operate a farm on Cooper Lane. He’d met and married Lillian Dutton of Cody. Bob attended the auction of his father’s farm and equipment, which inspired him to attend a three-week course at the Western College of Auctioneering in Billings in 1956.
“In 1956 it was hard to scrape together the $300 (for tuition),” Harold recalled, but “he was born good at chanting. He practiced and practiced and practiced.
“He was the pioneer of our deal. What a deal that $300 changed.”
The next year, Bob was an instructor in chanting at the college and taught there for 35 years, meeting people from all over the United States and Canada. “He took me, and I sat in on the classes” as a 5-year-old, said Harold, who added that the routine of chanting and reciting tongue twisters helped him overcome stuttering.
Harold would also accompany his father to summer sales. When he was about 10, Harold remembered attending a small auction of household items on 19th Street as “not exciting.” He helped by handing out merchandise and spotting bidders and also, at his father’s request, sold four or five items.
After joining the family firm, Harold took his father’s advice and became a member of the Wyoming Auctioneers Association and its national counterpart and attends their annual conventions. Last July, he went to the NAA gathering in San Diego, where he was inducted into its Hall of Fame.
Musser has gone to the annual gatherings for 20 years. The event attracts about 1,000 auctioneers and becomes a place for making friends around the West and across the country.
“It’s really a tight family,” he added. “You just get to know these people down through the years. It’s great networking. Many knew my dad and have become good friends.”
While any member can nominate someone for the honor, Musser said, “the living members [of the Hall of Fame] have to vote on you.” At last summer’s Presidential Banquet, three successful nominees had already been inducted, the typical number for a year, when the emcee started discussing background information about a fourth person. The bio included clues that made Musser suspect he was next.
“It’s a special event,” he said about being called on stage and receiving the lapel pin from Larry Theurer of Theurer Auction/Realty in Wellington, Kansas, and a Hall of Fame member. Also accompanying the honor is a plaque with a bronze-etched portrait.
‘Celebrity-owned’ vehicles
Musser’s last live auction occurred on Oct. 31, 2013. “We’re pretty much online-auctions only,” he said, which Mark and Forrest set up. They produce a catalogue with numerous photos, descriptions and videos and post it on their website. All the images are done to help the customers, because “we’re the eyes and ears of the buyers,” he said. “A well-informed buyer is a good buyer.” Further, an online auction makes it “… easier for the buyer to buy, and we get more buyers. The more checkbooks in the room, the higher the prices will be. It’s very competitive.
“We want to sell it for as much as we can.”
Because the website serves the family businesses in all four states, that exposure increases traffic to the website, Musser said. In one month, for example, 150,000 visited the site. They also schedule previews and advertise to targeted audiences. “It’s all about marketing, and you don’t have to worry about the weather,” he said.
One recent sale seemed a bit tricky at first. After Ford Motor Co. had bought back nine, matte-black vehicles from a former Cody rancher, the company asked Musser to auction them, but “we couldn’t say Kanye,” he recalled. “We had to say ‘celebrity-owned,’ but word got out.” The subsequent flood of news stories resulted in a solid sales. “We made them money.”
The higher return requires more effort. “I’m working harder because we’re doing more,” Musser said. “I’m active because I like what I do. I’m over 70, and I’m still working and having fun.
“I’ll probably continue until I can’t … as long as Mark and Forrest let me.”
