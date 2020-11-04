CIVIL ACTIONS
Cindy Petersen v. Wal-Mart Stores Inc.; The court has dismissed this case with prejudice. All parties must pay their own costs and expenses, including attorneys’ fees. Petersen had claimed she slipped and fell because of standing liquid inside the Cody Walmart. She said she suffered permanent injuries to her spine and is seeking $1 million compensation.
CRIMINAL ACTIONS
State v. Michael Lugar; During a competency and arraignment hearing Oct. 14, it was determined Lugar possesses the mental capacity to stand trial. He is facing charges for intentionally or recklessly causing or attempting to cause bodily injury to a household member by impeding breathing, a felony charge carrying up to 10 years in prison and fines of up to $10,000. Lugar is also facing a misdemeanor for interfering with a 911 call, a misdemeanor carrying up to 6 months in jail and a $750 fine. Lugar is scheduled for a Jan. 7 pretrial conference and Feb. 17 jury trial. He is accused of punching and strangling a household member at their Powell trailer in June.
State v. Michael Royer; Royer had his probation revoked and was sentenced to 12-18 months in prison with credit for 81 days served. As a result of the revocation, Royer was found guilty for his 2018 deferred sentence for delivery of controlled substance marijuana. During a February traffic stop in Montana, Royer was found in a vehicle with more than a pound of marijuana found on another individual. In 2018, Royer had his guilty plea deferred for possession with intent to distribute small amounts of marijuana; as part of the deal, a second identical count was amended to possession of under 3 ounces marijuana. He was sentenced to 60 days in jail with credit for 8 days served and 5 years supervised probation at that time.
State v. Shay Dontmix; Dontmix had his jury trial rescheduled to Feb. 17. He is being charged with 2 counts conspiracy to commit aggravated burglary, conspiracy to commit theft, 2 counts aggravated burglary, felonies carrying up to 160 years in prison and $210,000. He is also facing a misdemeanor for possession of controlled substance meth, a charge carrying up to 12 months in jail and $1,000. Dontmix has pleaded not guilty to all charges. Dontmix is accused of stealing items and being involved in a police chase which went from Cody to Powell and back again in March.
State v. Kenneth Geissler; Judge Bill Simpson denied the defendant’s motion for a bench trial. His Feb. 1 pretrial conference and Feb. 22 jury trial will remain in place. Geissler also had his bond modified allowing him to have contact with minor females if with another adult. Incidental contact while in church or a business where a minor female is present is not a violation of the order unless he has direct contact without another adult present. His bond was modified from $50,000 cash/surety to $50,000 personal recognizance/signature.
State v. Robert Demoney; Demoney is charged with possession of a controlled substance – third or subsequent offense, a felony carrying up to 5 years in prison and $5,000 in fines. He is also facing misdemeanors for 2 counts of being under the influence of controlled substance meth, charges carrying up to 2 years in prison and $3,000 in fines. Demoney was found with meth residue, drug paraphernalia and tested positive for meth during a traffic stop in September, and tested positive for meth again in another traffic stop in October. He has been in custody since Oct. 13 with $5,000 cash only bond.
State v. Kenneth Norgaard; Both the state and the prosecution signed a joint motion agreeing to remand the case back to circuit court, which Judge Bill Simpson approved. Both parties have reached a plea agreement amending Norgaard’s felony child abuse charge to reckless endangerment. He is still facing a charge for unlawful contact as well, stemming from an incident occurring Oct. 7.
