Saturday, June 27th
Cody
Cody Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-noon, 1328 Beck Ave.
Powell
Sip’ N Stones, noon-4 p.m., 131 N. Clark St.
Sunday, June 28th
Cody
Alcohol Inks Workshop with Suzie Warner, 1-4 p.m., Cody Country Art League.
Powell
Eagles breakfast, 8-11 a.m., 131 N. Clark St.
Monday, June 29th
Powell
Eagles meeting, 7 p.m., 131 N. Clark St.
Tuesday, June 30th
Cody
Ballet for Breakfast, 9-10:30 a.m., Cody Center for the Performing Arts. Register at codymonologues.com.
Crisis Intervention Services support group, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Call (307) 587-3545 or (307) 754-7959.
Let us know about your event. Email zac@codyenterprise.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.