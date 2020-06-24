Saturday, June 27th

Cody

Cody Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-noon, 1328 Beck Ave.

Powell

Sip’ N Stones, noon-4 p.m., 131 N. Clark St.

Sunday, June 28th

Cody

Alcohol Inks Workshop with Suzie Warner, 1-4 p.m., Cody Country Art League.

Powell

Eagles breakfast, 8-11 a.m., 131 N. Clark St.

Monday, June 29th

Powell

Eagles meeting, 7 p.m., 131 N. Clark St.

Tuesday, June 30th

Cody

Ballet for Breakfast, 9-10:30 a.m., Cody Center for the Performing Arts. Register at codymonologues.com.

Crisis Intervention Services support group, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Call (307) 587-3545 or (307) 754-7959.

