University of Wyoming Extension offices will begin opening on a county-by-county basis as restrictions ease and individual county health protocols are followed in addition to the governor’s recommendations in determining when and how services are offered.
UW Extension offices are often housed in county facilities as part of extension’s cooperative agreement with Wyoming counties.
“We are relying on county health officials, local emergency management coordinators and county commissioners to determine how and when we resume face-to-face interactions with community members,” said Kelly Crane, UW Extension director. “These individuals have the technical expertise, local data and community information, which is requisite to determining the appropriate actions relative to COVID-19.”
In-person extension events, including the UW 4-H program and Cent$ible Nutrition Program activities and classes, have been suspended or offered online since March and many county offices closed to the public.
UW Extension has been providing a wide variety of online educational programs, activities, and even livestock judging contests for youths and adults in Wyoming communities.
“As face-to-face services resume, our educators will adhere to local orders regarding group size, social distancing and recommendations associated with personal protective equipment,” said Crane. “People attending in-person events (including 4-H club meetings) or coming to our offices need to follow local guidance on appropriate personal protection equipment and other relevant health department guidance.”
