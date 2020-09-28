A fall staple in the Big Horn Basin opens Thursday with new attractions, plenty of classics and more chances for people to spread out.
Gallagher’s Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch runs Thursday-Saturday through October at the Clark ranch.
Bridget Gallagher said they are not going to mandate masks, but have designed areas to allow for more social distancing due to COVID-19.
“We are letting people choose what’s best for them and their families,” she said. “We will be allowing less people in the hayride at one time. Allowing people to keep their distance.”
The family has also made changes to rides and the location of the attractions they hope will lead to even more smiles.
Gallagher’s biggest excitement?
“Our new slide,” she said. “It’s faster. You can race your buddy. And most important, it’s ‘back friendly.’”
They also found a new spot on the ranch for the attractions this year, as the old location had heavier ground which made for a lot of mud when it rained.
“This spot has sandier ground which we hope will rid us of that problem,” she said. “People will just follow the signs when they enter the ranch road.”
There will still be two mazes, including a tough 10-acre maze and a much smaller kiddie maze.
Gallagher said they are also hoping people will take advantage of the ranch being open four days a week this year instead of three.
Its open 3 p.m.-dark Thurday-Friday, 11 a.m.-dark Saturday and 1 p.m.-dark Sunday.
“We are hoping this will allow for people to spread out their visits to the maze,” she said. “Thursdays and Fridays will be considerably slower then the weekends so those who would like to come out when there are less people can have that option.”
And as always, people won’t just be able to enjoy mazes and rides. Hickory Street Food truck will be cooking Gallagher Natural Beef burgers, brats and more, Saturdays and Sundays.
If you go
What: Gallagher Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch
When: Thurs.-Sat through Oct. 30
Where: County Road 8VE
Cost: $6 for children (under 2 years old free), $8 for adults.
