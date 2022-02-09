The Cody, Powell and Meeteetse locations of the Park County Library System are buzzing with volunteerism as staff prepare to launch new seed libraries at all three locations.
The most recent excitement includes the seed library logo contest and call for seed sorting volunteers.
“We are so thankful for the generosity that we’ve received and it is our hope that we can nurture our communities’ rich tradition of cultivation through engaging programs, shared seed collections, and print resources for many years to come with the support of our wonderful volunteers,” library staff member Melinda Soto said.
A seed library is a place where folks can take seeds for free and return seeds by donation at the end of the season if they are seed savers. Seed libraries will offer folks seven packets per person per week and each packet will contain approximately enough seed for five mature plants.
There will be no obligation to return seeds at the end of the season if you do not feel confident seed saving and staff welcome donations of seeds that you did not save at home, but would like to see go to a good home. The library is also planning to offer educational opportunities related to all things plant science, but especially gardening and seed saving.
Kurt Bailey won the logo contest in his run against six other amazing seed library logos. Each logo was a testament to the generosity and artistic talent alive and well here in Park County, Soto said. Not only have the seed libraries been supported by local artists, but also by garden clubs and local farmers.
The library branches look forward to launching the seed libraries in Cody on March 23, Meeteetse on March 28 and in Powell on March 30.
Check out @parkcountylibraries on Facebook or our website at parkcountylibrary.org for the times associated with each location’s launch and our seed library programming, starting in April.
“We won’t be able to stock our seed libraries, with the millions of donated seeds into 10,000 seed packets, without volunteer support,” Soto said in the release. “Please join us for our seed sorting extravaganzas in Cody on Feb. 7-10, 14-17, 22-24, and 28 from 1-5 p.m.”
Powell will celebrate March 7-8 from 10 a.m.-4:45 p.m. and Meeteetse will also sort seeds as part of its launch event on March 28. Want to volunteer from home as a label writer? Call (307) 527-1880 or email severhart@parkcountylibrary.org to find out more. A librarian will direct you to the location in the library of the seed sorting festivities. Just let them know you’re a seed sorting volunteer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.