Celebrate the beginning of summer with a Block Party at the Buffalo Bill Center of the West on Friday from 6-9 p.m.
Enjoy free admission to all five of the Center’s museums during the party, which also spills outside the Center’s front entrance onto the lawn, with live music, games, activities, a beer and wine bar, and more.
Free Spirit SOUL, a nine-piece soul, funk, blues and reggae band will play throughout the evening. This is the second appearance of the Billings-based band, who played at last summer’s block party as well. Inside, staff will be available to chat in the museums.
Seven food trucks will be on hand with food available for purchase. Participating trucks include 307 Pizza, The Box, CRAV, Lemonade Stand, Wicked Eats, Topp Dawg Concessions and Bean Baron BBQ.
Attendees can enter a drawing for a chance to win one of two Family Memberships that will be given away. Also during the Block Party, the Center will be offering new members a Family Membership for just $100; that’s $25 off the regular Family Membership rate.
Points West Market, the Center’s store, has special deals and opportunities during the Block Party as well. Shoppers enjoy a 10% discount and Center members 20% (some exclusions apply).
Three Native American artists will demonstrate and sell their work in a trunk show in front of Points West Market – Crow artist Della BigHair-Stump, owner and creative designer of Designs by Della; Crow artist Rose Williamson, owner and designer of Lady Pompadour Beadwork and Design; and Little Shell Chippewa fashion designer Carrie Moran McCleary, founder and owner of Plains Soul.
For more information on the Summer Block Party, visit centerofthewest.org/event/block-party.
