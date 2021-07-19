Gov. Mark Gordon has relaunched the Wyoming Meat Processing Expansion Grant Program. The Wyoming Department of Agriculture is now accepting applications for the program, which will continue to provide support for Wyoming meat processing facilities and citizens impacted by supply chain disruptions and regional shut-downs of processing facilities.
For more information, visit agriculture.wy.gov/.
