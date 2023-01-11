image

Sadie Wachob (left) skis with Magnolia Dickerson, 5, during a clinic offered by the Park County Nordic Ski Association last month at Pahaska Tepee.

 Photo by Amy Quick

Children ranging in age from 5 to 12 took to the cross country trails at Pahaska Teepee on Dec. 31 in the first of four clinics offered by the Park County Nordic Ski Association.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.