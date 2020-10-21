CRIMINAL ACTIONS
State v. Ethan Tirrell; Charges for intentionally, knowingly, or recklessly causing bodily injury to a woman known to be pregnant were dismissed. The defendant was sentenced to 1 year in jail at the Park County Detention Center with credit for 249 days served and 5 years supervised probation. He is also assessed a 3-5 year suspended prison sentence and $575 in court fees that must be paid back at a rate of $25 per month once released from jail. Tirrell pleaded no contest to knowingly or recklessly causing bodily injury to a household member by impeding normal breathing. He suffocated his girlfriend who is pregnant, with a pillow. He said he was acting in self defense and that she hit her own head on a wall, causing her to lose consciousness.
State v. Adam Bigham; Per his plea agreement, 1 charge for delivery of controlled substance marijuana were dismissed. Bigham pleaded guilty to another count of delivery of marijuana. He was sentenced to 3 years supervised probation and $505 in court fees. Bigham was also assessed a 3-5 year suspended prison sentence with credit for 15 days served. Bigham sold 0.25 ounces of marijuana to a confidential informant in October 2019 in Powell.
State v. Amanda Muller; Muller admitted to a material violation of her terms of probation and her 2014 court ordered probation was revoked, so her deferred sentence for delivery of a controlled substance Hydrocodone is now entered. She was sentenced to 18-30 months in prison. This past summer, she was caught leaving the state without permission, was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, tested positive for meth, marijuana, morphine and Oxycodone, and did not attend substance abuse treatment since April. In 2014, Muller pleaded guilty to delivery of a controlled substance Hydrocodone. She was given a deferred sentence and placed on 5 years supervised probation. In 2016, she had her probation revoked and then reinstated for 5 years.
State v. Kenneth Geissler; a 2 p.m. Nov. 6 status hearing is scheduled for Geissler. He is also scheduled for a Feb. 1 pretrial conference and Feb. 22 jury trial and or change of plea and sentencing hearing. He has pleaded not guilty by reason of mental illness to soliciting prostitution and unlawful contact without bodily injury to a female minor. The felony charges Geissler is facing carry up to five years in jail and a $5,000 fine. Geissler is also pleading not guilty to accusations of forcibly kissing the female minor, a misdemeanor carrying up to six months in jail and $750. The defendant is accused of attempting to coerce a minor into prostitution, in exchange for payments on a vehicle.
CIVIL ACTIONS
James Bartel, Robin Bartel, Luke Magargal, Sarah Magargal and Nanette Till v. Laurie McNeil, Ricky McNeil, Bruce Shackelford and Catherine Shackelford; A trial scheduled for Sept. 28-Oct. 2 has been vacated due to a family emergency of counsel for the plaintiffs. The plaintiffs shall cease and desist operating the light on their irrigation system until a final order has been issued by the court after trial. In February, the plaintiffs submitted an amended complaint requesting a permanent injunction against the defendants, a declaratory judgement, a prescriptive or implied easement if necessary, an order against the defendants from harassing and bullying the plaintiffs, and a monetary judgement against the defendants. The plaintiffs claim they have easement rights to cross the Shackelford’s driveway and McNeil’s property to access harvested hay. The defendants say this easement right does not exist and have blocked the access. They also claim alternate access routes exist that do not cross their property. The defendants had requested a permanent injunction against the Bartel’s continued use of the irrigation tower light.
