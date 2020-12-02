ASAP Beyond, the Cody Rec Center program for students on weekdays off from school, will be available Dec. 23, 28, 29 and 30.
Registration is open and the deadline is Dec. 13. The minimum amount of children needed for ASAP Beyond is 12. There is no maximum.
If the program does not meet the minimum for an ASAP Beyond day by Dec. 13, that day will be canceled and the money will be returned to the household account.
If the minimums are met ASAP Beyond will resume as normal, 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m., and at that point, the punch cards will become non-refundable for the days purchased.
For more information, call organizer Kayla Rivers at (307) 527-3490.
December cornhole tournament
People can sign up at the Rec Center or online for the Christmas Cornhole Tournament on Dec. 19.
The registration deadline is Dec. 15 and cost $50 per team. Register at secure.rec1.com/WY/cody-wy/catalog.
The top three teams in the tourney receive prizes.
The first-place team receives a set of cornhole boards and $200 in Cody Bucks.
Second place receives $100 in Cody Bucks, and third place $50 in Cody Bucks.
For more information call Ryan Brown at (307) 250-2372.
