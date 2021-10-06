In August, the Cody Conservation District hosted an open house to thank those who have served as supervisors on past boards. The current Board of Supervisors and staff had the opportunity to meet former supervisors and learn how they had worked towards conserving natural resources in Park County. These supervisors represented over 50 years of combined experience. The six previous board members attending the open house included Forest Wichern (served 1975-1977), Les McNeil (served 1978-1988), Pete Jachowski (served 1993-2016), Tony Jolovich (served 1992-1996), Roy Holm (served 2003-2014), and Kurt Mellinger (served 2003-2008).
The event included a presentation given by CCD staff and a discussion about past CCD conservation efforts including invasive species management and successful “Small Acreage Workshops”.
The Cody Conservation District was established on May 20, 1942. Conservation districts are managed by five elected board members who serve without pay. Since the establishment of the CCD there have been a total of 67 supervisors who have worked towards soil and water conservation in this 2.5 million acre district. The District is a local, non-regulatory subdivision of the State of Wyoming Department of Agriculture. Conservation districts are required by the “Conservation District Law” to have a presence in every county across the United States. Districts are tasked with carrying out natural resource programs and projects at a local level. Some current CCD programs and projects involve habitat improvement projects, selling conservation grade seedling trees, bacteria monitoring, and organizing outreach opportunities for the public.
If you would like to know more about the CCD and our conservation efforts, please contact us at (307) 578-8335 or conservecody@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.