Kids Ask WhY, the podcast that encourages kids to explore their natural curiosity about the world around them by asking questions of experts, recently launched its second season on October 5 with the first of seven new episodes. The theme for this year is “What events in Wyoming make the American West a unique place, and help define its character?”
Produced by Wyoming Public Media and the Buffalo Bill Center of the West, Kids Ask WhY features young journalists (7–12 years old) from Wyoming, who cover varied topics that connect them to their home—the modern American West. An episode a week posts at kidsaskwhy.org through November 16.
In each episode, two or three student-journalists attempt to answer their questions about Wyoming through interviews with experts. In episode one, Sophia Moore from Cody, and Taft Winter from Otto took the reins as they delve into two important “seasons” in Wyoming: Fire Season and Hunting Season.
A sampling of questions from this upcoming season include: Why do you think rodeos are important to communities around the West? What’s the coolest thing you’ve learned about tornadoes? What were ways that people tried in the past that failed to stop or slow the spread of diseases? Why aren’t there more women bronc riders?
The simplicity and directness of their questions get right to the heart of some of Wyoming’s challenges and treasures. The experts’ answers—as well as the students’ conclusions—shed new light on the modern American West for people young and old.
Visit kidsaskwhy.org to listen to each podcast, and to subscribe to the series. Follow Kids Ask WhY on Facebook at www.facebook.com/kidsaskwhypodcast. Check out the season two trailer at radiopublic.com/kids-ask-why-60EeYv.
See below for a list of additional episode topics and the students who explore them, or visit centerofthewest.org/2021/10/01/kids-ask-why-season-two/ for episode details.
Episode 1: From Fire Season to Hunting Season, October 5, 2021, by Sophia Moore (Cody) and Taft Winter (Otto)
Episode 2: COVID and Kids, October 12, 2021, by Maddilyn Smith (Green River) and Hirsch Zickefoose (Pavilion)
Episode 3: Rural Living, October 19, 2021, by Bryant Casey (Burlington) and Anniston Morris (Green River)
Episode 4: Shake, Rattle, and Blow! October 26, 2021, by Kacyn Rooney (Cody) and Jackson Olson (Burlington)
Episode 5: Summer Fun in Land, Water, and Air, November 2, 2021, Sophie Nowland (Riverton), Marko Skoric (Cody), and Olivia Goldbach (Cody)
Episode 6: Stump the Curators: Kids Ask the Questions, November 9, 2021, Kid visitors at the Buffalo Bill Center of the West
Episode 7: Kids Know Why: Ranch and Rodeo, November 16, 2021, Chauncey and Cinch Dalton (Cody) and Cali Jo Johnson (Shephard, MT)
