Cody Library will host a writing group through December to help connect aspiring writers and encourage them throughout National Novel Writing Month.
The next meeting Oct. 4 in the Bison Room at 4 p.m., with each subsequent meeting on every other Monday.
October’s meetings will focus on developing ideas and building a plot structure, while November’s meetings will focus on the writing process itself.
A final meeting on Dec. 13 will allow members to reflect on how things went and discuss their next step: editing.
The event is free, and all supplies will be provided. Patrons interested in attending can talk to the front desk staff in person or call the library at (307) 527-1880 to sign up.
