In honor of Veteran’s Day, the film “Visions of Warriors” will be screening online for the Park County Libraries in Cody, Powell and Meeteetse.
Any time between Monday and Nov. 21, log in using the link and password posted to our Facebook pages (facebook.com/CodyLibrary/, facebook.com/powellbranchlibrary/, and facebook.com/meeteetselibrary/) or our website at parkcountylibrary.org to watch “Visions of Warriors.”
According to their website, visionsofwarriors.com, in the film “four veterans from the Vietnam War era to the Iraq War participate in the groundbreaking Veteran Photo Recovery Project at the VA Menlo Park and use innovative photography therapy to treat their mental illness.”
For more information, call (307) 527-1883.
