The call for entries for the Governor’s Capitol Art Exhibition is now available on CaFE, callforentry.org. The entry deadline is Nov. 14. Apply now at artist.callforentry.org/festivals_unique_info.php?ID=9485
The Governor’s Capitol Art Exhibition is a biennial juried exhibit that celebrates the work of Wyoming artists. The exhibition was established in 2000 under an initiative by Governor Geringer and is organized under the auspices of the Wyoming State Museum and the Wyoming Arts Council.
The exhibition is the primary avenue through which the state museum acquires art for its collections. The state’s five elected officials and representatives from other state agencies select purchase award winners for the capitol art collection. While the museum’s curators select purchase awards for the permanent art collection. All other artwork in the exhibition is available for sale to the general public.
The exhibit is open to artists currently working and living in Wyoming. There is no fee to enter. Questions may be directed to Mariah Emmons, Museum Registrar, mariah.emmons@wyo.gov, (307) 631-3368.
The juried exhibition will be on display Feb. 14-Aug. 14 at the Wyoming State Capitol in Cheyenne. This year’s juror is Wade Patton.
