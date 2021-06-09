The University of Wyoming has recognized its top academic achievers with the release of its honor roll lists. UW recognizes three honor rolls at various levels of academic excellence.
The President’s Honor Roll includes those students who enrolled in 12 credit hours or more in the spring semester and earned a perfect 4.0 grade point average. The Dean’s and Dean’s Freshman Honor Rolls includes students enrolled in at least 12 credit hours who are not freshman who earned a 3.4-3.99 GPA, and freshman who earned a 3.25-3.99 GPA. The Provost’s Honor Roll includes those enrolled in 6-12 credit hours who earned a 3.5 GPA or better.
President’s Honor Roll
Burlington
Callee E. Catlin, Kye D. Catlin, James Davidson, Jarom S. Davidson
Cody
Ashlyn B. Bower, Cameron W. Cloud, Julia A. Cook, Natalie J. Demple, Kendall M. Diaz, David Henrich, Cheyenne Irene Hume, Laural G. Lawler, Chase Jackson Livingston, Augustus W. Mahieu, Drew Michael Morris, Aaron Nichols, Sydney Pomajzl, Sarina Poto, Jenna L. Slikker, Mariah D. Taylor, Beverly R. Teeter, Matthew Nelson Thomas, Simona R. Wambeke, Erin Woolley
Cowley
Alecxander A. Christensen, Kalley Mae Collins
Deaver
Livia Virginia Higgins
Emblem
Gudelfina G. Mendez Perez
Lovell
Mandi J. Baxendale, Andrea Lois P. Monterde, Kendal B. Rasmussen
Powell
Brandi Akin, Cody Akin, Natalie J. Birdsley, Kaden A. Bollinger, Jaymison J. Cox, Jacob Scott Frankenberry, Nicolas T. Fulton, Tarje D. Grover, Danna Lea Hanks, Antony J. Lewis, Jordan C. Moore, Juliakay P. Oneill, Marie W. Ramier, Nicole Delaney Sanders, Abigail Mariah Saville, James B. Sheets, Amy Smith, Emily Ann Sweet
Wapiti
Mason G. Baum
Provost’s Honor Roll
Byron
Melinda Ballard
Cody
John T. Andren, Katie Denise Couturem, Charles R. Davis, Landon G. Greer, Greg Gross, Jami T. Hicks, Jessica Morales, Julia Neff, Klay P. Nelson, Kevin Page, Dillon Michael Romero, Abigale Jones Shreve, Jordan Wasia, Samantha Williams-Gbadamosi, Jessica Ann Williams
Cowley
Jared D. May
Powell
Brett Charles Gilman, Kristi K. Hernandez, Ethan Landers, Lara Myers, Annette Paisley, Lauren B. Pickett, Skylor G. Spomer, Tayli N. Stenerson, Angela Tillotson, Anne C. Toner
Dean’s and Dean’s Freshman Honor Rolls
Burlington
Landon George, Emily R. Mendez, Alora Tempany, Maelona Tempany
Clark
Nathaniel D. Whitham
Cody
Hannah S. Becker, Courtney R. Blethe, Skylah Joele Bree, Hayden C. Bronnenberg, Lesley Brooks, Hunter Capron, Brian Clarkson, Brian Casey Coe, Trystton P. Cole, Brook C. Deal, Hunter Graves, Joncey Hicks, Cody P. Hume, Nathan A. Hunt, Finnegan Jackson, Erika Large, Paul J. Lovera, Alexis Mcbride, Kaitlyn S. Polley, Braden T. Potter, Nicholas K. Simpson, Baylee Stafford, Teagan Thompson, Deirdre Trask, Jakoby J. Vipperman. Evan Frederick Wambeke
Cowley
Elizabeth Lauren Hinckley, Wyatt J. Horrocks
Lovell
Jaret Collins, Benjamin Andrew Cornia, Megan Lee Cornia, Justin H. Dausman, William L. Defuentes, Rabiah Khan, Emily D. Mangus, Trace K. Murphey, Savanna Rose Savage
Meeteetse
Caitlyn Crum
Otto
Sydney Jo Horton
Powell
Lauren Brooke Asher, David Benner, Tiffany Bergman, Christian Scott Bitzas, Riley Kathleen Corbridge, Gracen M. Curtis, Grant Lloyd Dillivan, Demi Michelle Dusenberry, Aaron L. Jacobsen, Rachel Kuntz, Chase A. Rose, Sierra Sanders, Sabrina K. Shoopman, Aubrie N. Stenerson, Brooke Lindsay Tucker, Cassandra Vega, Bennett A. Walker, John D. Walsh, Sadie P. Wenzel
Ralston
Sterling W. Cozzens
Wapiti
Victoria Ransom, Tristan J. Rowland, Claire E. Wooden
Yellowstone National Park
Bryce W. Thomas
