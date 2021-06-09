The University of Wyoming has recognized its top academic achievers with the release of its honor roll lists. UW recognizes three honor rolls at various levels of academic excellence.

The President’s Honor Roll includes those students who enrolled in 12 credit hours or more in the spring semester and earned a perfect 4.0 grade point average. The Dean’s and Dean’s Freshman Honor Rolls includes students enrolled in at least 12 credit hours who are not freshman who earned a 3.4-3.99 GPA, and freshman who earned a 3.25-3.99 GPA. The Provost’s Honor Roll includes those enrolled in 6-12 credit hours who earned a 3.5 GPA or better.

President’s Honor Roll

Burlington

Callee E. Catlin, Kye D. Catlin, James Davidson, Jarom S. Davidson

Cody

Ashlyn B. Bower, Cameron W. Cloud, Julia A. Cook, Natalie J. Demple, Kendall M. Diaz, David Henrich, Cheyenne Irene Hume, Laural G. Lawler, Chase Jackson Livingston, Augustus W. Mahieu, Drew Michael Morris, Aaron Nichols, Sydney Pomajzl, Sarina Poto, Jenna L. Slikker, Mariah D. Taylor, Beverly R. Teeter, Matthew Nelson Thomas, Simona R. Wambeke, Erin Woolley

Cowley

Alecxander A. Christensen, Kalley Mae Collins

Deaver

Livia Virginia Higgins

Emblem

Gudelfina G. Mendez Perez

Lovell

Mandi J. Baxendale, Andrea Lois P. Monterde, Kendal B. Rasmussen

Powell

Brandi Akin, Cody Akin, Natalie J. Birdsley, Kaden A. Bollinger, Jaymison J. Cox, Jacob Scott Frankenberry, Nicolas T. Fulton, Tarje D. Grover, Danna Lea Hanks, Antony J. Lewis, Jordan C. Moore, Juliakay P. Oneill, Marie W. Ramier, Nicole Delaney Sanders, Abigail Mariah Saville, James B. Sheets, Amy Smith, Emily Ann Sweet

Wapiti

Mason G. Baum

Provost’s Honor Roll

Byron

Melinda Ballard

Cody

John T. Andren, Katie Denise Couturem, Charles R. Davis, Landon G. Greer, Greg Gross, Jami T. Hicks, Jessica Morales, Julia Neff, Klay P. Nelson, Kevin Page, Dillon Michael Romero, Abigale Jones Shreve, Jordan Wasia, Samantha Williams-Gbadamosi, Jessica Ann Williams

Cowley

Jared D. May

Powell

Brett Charles Gilman, Kristi K. Hernandez, Ethan Landers, Lara Myers, Annette Paisley, Lauren B. Pickett, Skylor G. Spomer, Tayli N. Stenerson, Angela Tillotson, Anne C. Toner

Dean’s and Dean’s Freshman Honor Rolls

Burlington

Landon George, Emily R. Mendez, Alora Tempany, Maelona Tempany

Clark

Nathaniel D. Whitham

Cody

Hannah S. Becker, Courtney R. Blethe, Skylah Joele Bree, Hayden C. Bronnenberg, Lesley Brooks, Hunter Capron, Brian Clarkson, Brian Casey Coe, Trystton P. Cole, Brook C. Deal, Hunter Graves, Joncey Hicks, Cody P. Hume, Nathan A. Hunt, Finnegan Jackson, Erika Large, Paul J. Lovera, Alexis Mcbride, Kaitlyn S. Polley, Braden T. Potter, Nicholas K. Simpson, Baylee Stafford, Teagan Thompson, Deirdre Trask, Jakoby J. Vipperman. Evan Frederick Wambeke

Cowley

Elizabeth Lauren Hinckley, Wyatt J. Horrocks

Lovell

Jaret Collins, Benjamin Andrew Cornia, Megan Lee Cornia, Justin H. Dausman, William L. Defuentes, Rabiah Khan, Emily D. Mangus, Trace K. Murphey, Savanna Rose Savage

Meeteetse

Caitlyn Crum

Otto

Sydney Jo Horton

Powell

Lauren Brooke Asher, David Benner, Tiffany Bergman, Christian Scott Bitzas, Riley Kathleen Corbridge, Gracen M. Curtis, Grant Lloyd Dillivan, Demi Michelle Dusenberry, Aaron L. Jacobsen, Rachel Kuntz, Chase A. Rose, Sierra Sanders, Sabrina K. Shoopman, Aubrie N. Stenerson, Brooke Lindsay Tucker, Cassandra Vega, Bennett A. Walker, John D. Walsh, Sadie P. Wenzel

Ralston

Sterling W. Cozzens

Wapiti

Victoria Ransom, Tristan J. Rowland, Claire E. Wooden

Yellowstone National Park

Bryce W. Thomas

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.