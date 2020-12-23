Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Park County Circuit Court include:
RESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Brett Buckles, $120; Tanner Tenhulzen, $101; Roman Yourk, $150; Izaiah Zapata, $105; Cody Woolard, $115.
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Aaron Driesel, use of controlled substances, jail 180 days, 180 suspended, 1 year unsupervised probation, $875; Nicole Jordan, possession of controlled substance – plant, jail 90 days, 90 suspended, 2 years supervised probation, $620; Albert Dines, taking deer without license, $250; James Vandivort, taking wrong sex of game animal, $125; Austin Reed, expired temporary license, $140; Andrew Jolovich, failure to stop at stop sign, $140; Arlen Matthews, failure to stop at stop sign, $140.
NONRESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Alberto Conrado, Batesville, Ark., $195.
NONRESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Ramon Martinez, Riverton, possession of controlled substances – plant and invalid docs, jail 30 days, 30 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $770; Dave Chivers, Vernal, Utah, hunting big game/trophy game/wild bison during closed season and hunting, trapping, fishing or collecting antlers on private land without permission, $570; Jo Amdahl, Byron, failure to obey traffic control device, $100; Amanda Chivers, hunting big game/trophy game/wild bison during closed season, $70; Gerald Corbin, Buffalo, Minn., violating land and water Game and Fish laws, $250; Alberto Conrado, Batesville, Ark., invalid driver’s license, $140; Chaffie McKenna, Lodi, Wis., driving with suspended license, $450; James Jansma, Thermopolis, driving with suspended license, $440; Cache Fross, Lander, failure to provide proof of insurance, $560.
