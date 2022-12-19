Cody may have a long and storied Western heritage, but if you put a mule-drawn wagon on the city streets on a December Saturday, nobody quite knows how to handle it.
Some drivers get impatient and try to speed past the wagon being pulled by the mule team of Jed and Ned. But more often than not, people stop on the side of the road, pull their phones out for a photo and smile. When they do so, they are greeted with a friendly “Merry Christmas!” and a wave from one of the women in the wagon, Laurie Barcus.
This wagon is all about bringing Christmas joy, and not just to passersby. On Dec. 10, a group of four volunteers with the nonprofit organization Cowboys for Christmas used the wagon to deliver food, toys, Christmas trees and other gifts to families in need. In total, the group delivered to nine families in the Cody area, volunteer Debbie Herman said, and additional deliveries were made by other groups in surrounding Big Horn Basin communities including Powell, Lovell, Basin, Deaver, Byron, Burlington and Greybull.
Both Herman and Barcus have delivered gifts from Cowboys for Christmas for two years now, and they said these simple acts of kindness mean a lot — not just to the recipients of the gifts, but those giving them as well.
“I love the deliveries and seeing the families’ reactions and surprise,” Herman said. ”It’s so special … . It’s nice for us to pay it forward and be part of something bigger than ourselves.”
Barcus agreed.
“I know when I was raising my children, we didn’t have very much, so to give to other families who don’t have very much is just pure joy,” she said.
Cowboys for Christmas was started four years ago by a group of six friends — Jerry and Samantha Hill, Cayla and Caleb Norris, Christy Lewis and Mike Apanashk — who believed everyone should be able to celebrate Christmas, Herman said.
The organization accepts nominations of possible recipient families each year. But this year, there were few nominations in the Cody area, Herman said, so she reached out to Absaroka Head Start staff who connected her with seven families in need of assistance this holiday season.
“It’s nice to be part of a small town where we can share information and work together to help people out,” Herman said.
Delivering the gifts is a team effort, Herman said. Her husband Rich drives the wagon, while Laurie’s husband Mark serves as the group’s “outrider” and guides the wagon on horseback in order to ensure the safety of everyone involved.
Debbie and Laurie act as the Santa Clauses of the operation — with Debbie in a Santa suit worn by her son in a high school play years ago — and deliver the gifts to the front doors of the families.
Some families are aware the gifts are on the way, and others are completely surprised, Debbie Herman said. But all receive a nice boost of Christmas spirit from the visits.
“The kids get really excited to see the wagon and the horses and the mules,” she said. ”It’s a great way for us to do our part in spreading Christmas cheer to a few people, while keeping in touch with the Old West roots we have here in Cody.”
Cowboys for Christmas always welcomes new volunteers as well as financial donations, Debbie Herman said. She recommends messaging the organization through the group’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/groups/2504361396556461 for more information.
