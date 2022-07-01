When Karen Allen, a participant in this year’s PEAKS to Conga fundraiser, was diagnosed with lymphoma in 2008, she wondered if she would see her kids graduate from high school. She wondered if she would live to see her grandkids, and she worried about losing her hair.
“When I was first diagnosed [with cancer], I felt my world had stopped,” Allen said. “It’s an immediate, profound loss, but here you are still living, and you have to pull yourself up and move forward.”
Allen’s cancer diagnosis spurred her to learn how to ride a motorcycle. She took a weekend-long motorcycle class for $125.
“I took that class simply as a diversion,” Allen said. “I really didn’t see myself as a motorcyclist ... but spending time focusing on something other than cancer was really what I needed.”
After passing the class, Allen went in search of other women motorcycle riders in Wenatchee, Wash., where Allen is originally from and still lives. She found a rider named Flo Fuhr who was coming to the Wenatchee area from her home in Vancouver Island, Canada, to raise money for breast cancer awareness.
“I met her, and we really hit it off,” Allen said.
Fuhr helped Allen pick out her first motorcycle and taught her the skills of the trade.
The next summer, Allen rode with Fuhr and a group of other motorcyclists from Wenatchee to Cody to Greybull to Shell. They were dressed in pink leather, riding motorcycles decked out in pink paraphernalia.
“It felt like a ragtag group of women riders with a couple of men,” Allen said. “We got to do something so fun and help others at the same time; it was really the icing on the cake.”
That breast cancer awareness conga motorcycle ride gave birth to the PEAKS to Conga fundraiser, which is an annual bicycle ride that raises money for cancer patients in the Big Horn Basin. This makes Allen one of the original motorcyclists to have helped found PEAKS to Conga.
But, this year, Allen traded her motorcycle in for a bicycle and rode for the first time, in the PEAKS to Conga ride in honor of Fuhr who passed away in 2016.
“I toyed with the idea of joining [PEAKS to Conga] a few times because I knew I wasn’t going to ride my motorcycle with Flo anymore,” Allen said. “And the motorcyclists stopped coming a few years ago, especially after Flo’s death, but the bicyclists kept going, and it was really inspiring.”
As a cancer survivor, Allen knows the value of a fundraiser geared toward helping cancer patients. During her own cancer journey, Allen received fuel cards to help her get to her treatments.
“If you live anywhere in the area in the basin and you have to go to Cody every day for radiation ... that gets very expensive, very fast,” Allen said. “But to have community members having your back ... that kind of thing is so powerful to somebody who’s going through cancer.”
Over the years, the bicyclists who participated in the fundraiser have inspired Allen.
“It just blows me away that people would ride a bike that far ... [and] be willing to just help somebody,” Allen said.
As Allen prepared for this year’s PEAKS to Conga, she said the switch to bike riding was difficult at first.
“I’m 61 ... and when I first got on it, I was super shaky and wobbly and thought, ‘Oh man, I am in for it,’” Allen said. “[But] I was surprised at how good it felt when I rode the bicycle.”
For Allen, the fundraiser is about giving hope.
“It’s really not a natural thing to be hit with a cancer diagnosis and feel very hopeful,” Allen said. “So when we do something like PEAKS to Conga ... it reminds family members and loved ones that there’s a lot of hope out there.”
And, the ride is about inspiring others.
“As a middle-aged woman, I think a lot of us ... just don’t really think to get out there and do weird stuff like learn to ride a motorcycle or drive to Wyoming and ride a bike for 66 miles, but it’s doable,” Allen said. “[And] maybe somebody could see me riding this bike and know that it’s doable.”
Allen hopes PEAKS to Conga will continue for many years.
“We hope that it can continue for a long time because it does such a good work for people who need it,” Allen said. “It’s awesome to see something so positive ... and it’s so good for the heart.”
For those riding in future PEAKS to Conga, Allen’s advice comes from the voice inside her head.
“I can still hear (Fuhr’s) voice [and] she would say, ‘Ride on,’ to every single rider,” Allen said. “So, ride on.”
