Once again, City Park will be filled this weekend with classic cars, hot rods, custom vehicles, muscle cars and more.
After a year off due to COVID-19, the Cody Country Car Show is back for its ninth year.
“We’re expecting between 200 and 300 cars,” organizer Ken Posey said. “With everything going on, it’s kind of hard to tell.”
The car show begins Friday with a barbecue and cruise through town and poker run for participants 4-7 p.m. Friday. Saturday the show begins at 10 a.m. with judging and an awards ceremony at 3 p.m.
There will be lots of vehicles to admire along with raffle tables, the Spencer Boone Memorial booth, and booths from 307 Clothing, Shannon Watts Art and Design, along with food vendors and more.
Two years ago roughly 200 cars were on site for viewing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.