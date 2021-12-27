The Big Horn Basin Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution recently presented its Distinguished Service Award to former U.S. Sen. Alan Simpson. The award is given annually to a “person who has shown patriotic leadership in their community.”
The patriotic leadership Mr. Simpson has shown is well known and has spanned many decades. He has worked tirelessly to help our community, our state and our nation. Of course, no description of Mr. Simpson would be complete without also acknowledging his wit, wisdom and ability to create solutions. He is truly a great American leader.
In accepting the award, Mr. Simpson commented, “I’ve been fortunate to receive many awards in my lifetime, but the most touching ones are the ones that I receive locally. It is especially important to me that this comes from an organization that is so patriotically connected with the American Revolution. This award means a great deal to me and I will cherish it always”.
The Sons of the American Revolution is a fraternal society that perpetuates the ideals of the war for independence. Each member has traced his family tree back to a point of having an ancestor who supported the cause of American Independence during 1774-1783. The Objects of this Society are declared to be patriotic, historical, and educational; to unite and promote fellowship among the descendants of those who sacrificed to achieve the independence of the American people, to inspire them and the community-at-large with a more profound reverence for the principles of the government founded by our forefathers; to foster true patriotism; to maintain and extend the institutions of American freedom.
For more information on the local chapter of SAR, call (307) 587-5748.
