Cody Volunteer Fire Department calls:
Oct. 14, 12:49 a.m., 1601 8th St. Assisted EMS with lift, three units and 14 personnel responded. Time in service: 21 minutes.
Oct. 15, 6:17 p.m., 109 W Yellowstone Ave. Carbon monoxide alarm, faulty detector, two units and 16 personnel responded. Time in service: 23 minutes.
Oct. 15, 7:24 p.m., mile marker 59 US 14-16-20 E. Motor vehicle vs. deer, assisted EMS, two units and 18 personnel responded. Time in service: 26 minutes.
Oct. 17, 3:45 p.m., 1131 11th St. fire alarm, cancelled, one unit and 26 personnel responded. Time in service: 8 minutes.
Oct. 18, 1:55 a.m. 707 Sheridan Ave. Fire alarm, cancelled, one unit and 24 personnel responded. Time in service: 5 minutes.
Oct. 19, 6:37 a.m., US 14-16-20 E and Ranchette Lane. Motor vehicle crash, assisted EMS, three units and 19 personnel responded. Time in service: 23 minutes.
