The Yellowstone Regional Squadron of Civil Air Patrol is asking for support for the Wreaths Across America program, designed to lay wreaths on veterans’ graves around the nation and locally in Park County.
The wreaths program honored nearly 1.8 million veterans at 2,557 participating locations across the nation in 2020.
The Civil Air Patrol hopes to have that number increase by receiving more sponsorships here in Park County. The CAP currently sponsors graves at Riverside Cemetery in Cody and Crown Hill Cemetery in Powell. This year, for a limited time, the wreaths program will send two wreaths for each one sponsored by Jan. 15, 2021.
“We’re the only ones that do this, at least around Powell and Cody,” said Civil Air Patrol commander Lt. Col. B.J. Carlson.
If anyone wishes to sponsor a wreath for next year’s Dec. 18, 2021, event, this is an opportunity to help the CAP lay more wreaths on gravesites in Park County. The CAP also gets a portion of the proceeds to help fund its operations and programming for cadets. Please see the links below for online sponsorship.
Riverside Cemetery: wreathsacrossamerica.org/pages/17661/Overview/?relatedId=0
Crown Hill Cemetery:
The CAP is accepting grave-specific requests for these two cemeteries. If you are unable to designate this when you order, contact Carlson at capcommander@gmail.com or (307) 762-3536.
