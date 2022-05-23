careerday.jpg
Sunset Elementary School held its annual Career Day event May 6, welcoming in professionals from a variety of careers, including first responders, some in a helicopter, and construction workers. Students were able to learn what drew people to these professions, the education and training needed to pursue them, what motivated people to seek these careers and what a”typical” workday entails. (Courtesy photo)

