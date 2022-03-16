Friday, March 18th
Cody
Pinochle club, noon. For more information, contact (307) 250-2888.
Food pantry, 2:30-5:30 p.m., Mannahouse.
Karaoke, 7-11 p.m., VFW Hall.
Saturday, March 19th
Cody
Pub Crawl, 4:30-10 p.m., Cody restaurants and bars.
Soroptimist Wine Tasting, 6-9 p.m., Cody Auditorium.
Sunday, March 20th
Powell
Eagles breakfast, 8-11 a.m., 131 N. Clark St.
Monday, March 21st
Cody
Talk by Karen McWhorter, noon, Cody Club Room.
One-on-One Device Training, 1-3 p.m., Cody Library.
Writers’ Workshop: Marketing Your Brand, 4 p.m., Cody Library.
Powell
Eagles meeting, 7 p.m., 131 N. Clark St.
Tuesday, March 22nd
Cody
Crisis Intervention Services support group, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Call (307) 587-3545 or (307) 754-7959.
Let us know about your event. Email zac@codyenterprise.com.
