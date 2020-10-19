Meeteetse Museums is extending through the end of the month a program where people can bring their bison skulls to the Meeteetse Museums to be measured.
People need to make an appointment by calling (307) 868-2423 or emailing programs@meeteetsemuseums.org.
The Meeteetse Museums will also be at the Homesteader Museum in Powell on Oct. 31 to measure bison skulls and crania 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Measuring each specimen takes roughly 10-15 minutes, depending on completeness.
If you have a bison skull or crania that was found within the Bighorn Basin, you can bring it to the Homesteader Museum. You can take your bison immediately after staff measure the crania or skull. While staff members are measuring the bison, people are asked to fill out a sheet that provides us as much information on the bison as possible.
Bison of the Bighorn Basin is a project of the Meeteetse Museums to learn more about historic and prehistoric bison of the area. The larger the sample size, the more accurate the picture of bison in the Basin.
By looking at bison throughout the geographic Bighorn Basin, staff can look at regional patterns such as where the bison occur, age at the time of death, orientation when found (horns sticking out, nasal bones, etc.), and more.
Staff are looking at bison crania specifically because they are used as décor and more likely to be picked up than other bones of the individual. Skulls are heavy and therefore less likely to be washed away by flooding or other water events. Additionally, the skull contains information on that individual’s age, size, sex and even specifics such as its diet, when it lived and where it grazed throughout its life.
For more information, call (307) 868-2423 or email programs@meeteetsemuseums.org.
