The Cody Branch of the American Association of University Women will be awarding a $1,000 scholarship on May 1. Deadline for the application is April 1. Preference for this scholarship is given to Cody-area women who will be at the junior, senior or graduate level of college in their next semester.
“Receiving the AAUW scholarship was an honor,” said Gabriella LaBazzo, a 2020 recipient. “I feel grateful to have been recognized by the strong women in my community who belong to AAUW. The support this organization shows for women’s education and equality is admirable.
AAUW financially supported me both in my undergraduate career at Colorado State University and now in my graduate program at University of Washington. This scholarship helped to ease the large financial burden of higher education. I am forever grateful for this opportunity.”
Selection for the scholarship is based on scholastic ability, financial need, indication of commitment to a chosen field, and overall quality of the application.
For a scholarship application or more information, contact Cody AAUW President Dona Copeland at (307) 250-2941 or email donacopeland@hotmail.com.
