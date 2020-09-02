Murals commissioned in 1935 as part of the New Deal federal emergency relief program, “Cody Country” and “Progress,” by John Edwin Walley were originally displayed in Cody’s Carnegie Library.
Both are now installed at the Heart Mountain Street location. The panels were professionally restored in 2010 thanks to patrons who answered a fund drive by the library foundation. Bruce McCormack, who served on the board during that time, remembers the events leading up to the restoration well.
“I think the Carnegie Library in Cody got the Walley panels as a government-to-government donation from the WPA during the Depression. The WPA put artists and everyone else to work during the ‘30s.
Then, many decades later, Altamae Markham remembered them in the night and came in the next morning and told Frances (Clymer) to check on her memory that Quin and Ruth Blair had had them for decades on a long-term loan. Frances quickly found the very library board minutes from a meeting in the ‘60s showing Ted (Blair) and they were returned. Altamae is the real hero of this story,” McCormack said.
Clymer tracked down the 1960 library board minutes in which County Librarian Margaret Hamlin reported on Mr. Blair’s request to borrow the paintings. The request was approved and they were transferred to the Buffalo Bill Village.
For 45 years these paintings hung in the Bandana Room. They were exposed to cooking vapors, dust and, until recently, tobacco smoke. At some point, one of the paintings was damaged.
The paintings were removed from the Buffalo Bill Village and placed in secure storage, where they remained until they were delivered to the Western Center for the Conservation of Fine Arts in Denver, Colorado. They were cleaned and repaired by the Center’s director Carmen Bria and his team.
Walley’s connection to Cody and its library came about due to his sister Vonda’s attendance at Cody High School where she met Altamae Markham. The murals were executed specifically for Cody country and depict sheep and cattle ranching, oil derricks, farming and the rich scenery.
Walley was born in Sheridan in 1910. He was educated at the Art Institute of Chicago and the Academy of Fine Arts. Walley was involved with the Works Progress Administration’s Federal Art Project as Director of the Design Workshop in the Mural Division and as Assistant State Director of Illinois FAP. Prior to his employment at the design workshop, he worked at the University of Wyoming and completed seven projects in Wyoming that were funded by the WPA. Among them were the two paintings currently in the Cody library.
Clymer’s research revealed that works created by participants in WPA underwritten projects cannot ever be sold or given away by the organizations for which they were created. If those organizations can no longer house and care for them, they are to be returned to the Real Property Division of the U.S. General Services Administration. This division was informed of the existence of the Walley works and that they now resided in the new central location of the Park County Library System. Documentation of their response and permission to keep the paintings is on file at the library.
“Having and exhibiting the John E. Walley mural paintings at the library raises Park County’s cultural ante in a powerful way. Preserving these two paintings from the WPA Federal Art Project speaks to our community’s appreciation of art and our state and national cultural heritage. The fact that these paintings were completed specifically for this area and illustrate elements of the life and livelihood of the communities enhances their treasured worth” art historian and gallery owner Susan Simpson Gallagher said.
Park County Library Board Welcome, new board member, Holly Hatfield who will start Sept. 1.
Updates to Youth
Services due to COVID • Fewer computers available
• Limited seating
• “Hanging out” not allowed. We still offer:
• Browsing and checking out material
• Library staff to help
• Tables for individual study
• Tons of online resources
Grizzly Hall
Local artist Paul Kethley will host a reception from 4-6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 17. He will present his major works followed by a discussion of his creative process and placing a narrative in a painting. Attendance will be limited to the first 20 people to allow for social distancing.
Teen Room
For students in grades 6-12. Stop by for a September calendar. Visit parkcountylibrary.org/teens, contact Teen Librarian Shelly Waidelich at (307) 527- 1889 or at sw@parkcountylibrary.org. On Facebook follow Park County Public Library Teen Room.
In the children’s library
For babies-grade 5. Welcome, Nan Gross, our new children’s library assistant. She starts Sept. 14.
Drop in for:
• Story Time for all ages, 10 a.m., Tuesdays. Look for us outdoors in the kids’ west fenced-in yard to allow for healthy social distancing.
Stay in touch with Children’s Librarian Holly Baker and staff, call (307) 527-1884, email hbaker@parkcountylibrary.org or visit parkcountylibrary.org/cody/kids. Follow codykidsread on Twitter and Facebook.
The Cody, Meeteetse and Powell libraries will be closed Saturday-Monday, Sept. 5-7 for the Labor Day holiday.
Visit parkcountylibrary.org, Mabel Wilkinson and Park County Public Library, Cody on Facebook and codylibrary on Instagram. Contact us at cody@parkcountylibrary.com or (307) 527-1880.
