The South Fork and North Fork volunteer fire departments are opening up their doors Saturday to the community.
After having to cancel last year due to COVID-19, the traditional open houses are back on.
North Fork volunteers will serve breakfast 8 a.m.-noon, complete with pancakes, bacon, biscuits and gravy and more. The department is also raffling off at $10 a ticket, a 10mm Glock 20 and 9mm Glock 43X.
South Fork volunteers will serve dinner 4-7 p.m., featuring BBQ ribs, brisket, sides, with many of the big ranches donating salads.
The department is holding a silent auction with many locally made items, as well as raffling off a number of items, including a .44 Henry gold edition and a .22 Henry firefighter’s commemorative. There will also be prints from local painters and beef from the Majo Ranch.
“Meet the local firemen, help support charitable causes,” South Fork firefighter Neil Beisler said. “We want to meet the local folks and there are a lot of new faces on the South Fork. We want to show them the top-notch equipment we’ve got.”
He said he hopes people around the region, not just up the North and South forks, flock to both departments for a day of fun, starting in Wapiti.
“We have a 100-year-old wood burning stove that we roll out once a year,” said North Fork firefighter Bill Tallen. “Breakfast is free and you get to meet all of the firefighters.”
On the South Fork firefighters will be joined by units from BLM, Cody’s ladder truck sporting the large American flag, a medevac helicopter and even Smoky Bear.
Both volunteers said while in the past the event had also served as a way to recruit new volunteers for undermanned departments, right now both are maxed out on volunteers and have waiting lists.
So, the events are a chance for people to support the firefighters and the causes they support, including scholarships for children of firefighters and support for those with health issues.
And it’s an opportunity for people to get to know the volunteers ready to protect them, whether from a forest fire or responding to an accident.
