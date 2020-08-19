Reports received by the Cody Police Department/Park County Sheriff’s Office. Not all reports are included, and a report does not necessarily mean a crime was committed. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Sheriff’s office news includes:
Disturbance
Report of attempted hay theft and damage to electrical box, vehicle parts left behind, Vali Road, Powell, Aug. 9.
Thirty-one-year-old man found deceased of natural causes, Road 5, Powell, Aug. 10.
DVD theft reported, Road 7, Powell, Aug. 11.
Car reported in middle of road with all doors open, group of people searching nearby field for something, ran off as soon as spotted, Road 12, Powell, Aug. 11.
Report of neighbors harassing reporting party, Poplar Drive, Cody, Aug. 11.
Missing wallet reported, US 14-16-20 W, Cody, Aug. 11.
Suspicious men reported walking round house, Appaloosa Lane, Cody, Aug. 12.
Reports of neighbor making threats, Franklin Street, Meeteetse, Aug. 12.
Report of person banging on windows, Meadow Road, Powell, Aug. 12.
Request to speak to a deputy about a no-trespassing order, Montana Street, Meeteetse, Aug. 13.
Damage to towers reported on Spirit Mountain, US 14-16-20 W/Spirit Mountain Road, Cody, Aug. 13.
Intrusion alarm triggered, determined to be false alarm, N 44th Street, Cody, Aug. 14.
Traffic
Report of a car in a ditch, unknown injury, Road 4, Powell, Aug. 10.
Vehicle found in ditch, Road 12, Powell, Aug. 10.
Car vs. electrical box hit-and-run, Streamside Drive, Cody, Aug. 11.
Possible drunk driver reported near Ralston, claim unfounded, Main Street/Clark Avenue, Ralston, Aug. 12.
Driver cited for expired registration, warned for failure to yield, Yellowstone Avenue, Cody, Aug. 12.
Fender bender reported, Poplar Drive, Cody, Aug. 12.
Dirt bike vs. car crash, Lane 18, Cody, Aug. 14.
Other
Brown boxer reported lost, Road 8, Powell, Aug. 9.
Report of dogs defecating in neighbors yard and causing ruckus with reporting party’s dogs, Harmony Road, Cody, Aug. 9.
Yellow and white cat reported lost, Cooper Lane E, Cody, Aug. 9.
White pitbull mix escaped yard, wearing pink -and-chain collar, Road 11, Powell, Aug. 9.
Report of someone locking reporting party’s horse in a corral with no water, now trying to recover animal, Road 11, Powell, Aug. 9.
Report of people “smoking pot” in their car, US 14A, Cody, Aug. 9.
Four or five men showed up in a van yelling and playing loud music at Buffalo Bill Reservoir, US 14-16-20W, Cody, Aug. 10.
Clear and blue dry box reported lost near rodeo grounds, County Road 2ABW, Cody, Aug. 10.
Report of a possible bad check, deputy requested to assist, WYO 295, Powell, Aug. 11.
Report of horses being gone, WYO 295, Powell, Aug. 11.
Lost “like Yorkie” with a purple collar reported, Road 12, Powell, Aug. 12.
Three black roping steers rnning loose in area, County Road 6OR/6WX, Cody, Aug. 13.
Gray backpack found, deputy requested to collect, State Street, Meeteetse, Aug. 14.
Roughly 20 goats on road, returned to owner, Road 8, Powell, Aug. 14.
Light brown chihuahua reported lost, wearing gray leash and harness, Road 6, Powell, Aug. 15.
Neighbor’s dogs reported harassing chickens, Livy Lane, Powell, Aug. 15.
Recent police news includes:
Arrests
Raymond Painter, 52, warrant, Aug. 12
Melissa De La Cruz, 35, warrant, Aug. 13
Garrett Nyreen, 23, driving under the influence of alcohol, Aug. 13
Brittany Vaughn, 31, driving under the influence of alcohol- second offense in 10 years, Aug. 14
Elizabeth Blount, 33, theft and probation violation, Aug. 14
Jeffrey Hinkle, 30, warrant for failure to comply with probation conditions, Aug. 14
Davit Bryant, 38, driving under the influence of alcohol, Aug. 14
Lewis Swartout, 48, shoplifting, Aug. 16
Kyla Sizemore, 23, driving under the influence of alcohol- second offense in 10 years, Aug. 16
Matthew Hollinger, 33, driving under the influence of alcohol, illegal registration, Aug. 17
Brandon Rase, 25, driving with a suspended license, no proof of insurance, no license plate light, Aug. 17.
Disturbance
Report of woman screaming in area, Rumsey Avenue, Aug. 11.
Tourists causing scene at Bearco Tire, Big Horn Avenue, Aug. 11.
Man stole a vape pen from Maverik North, Big Horn Avenue, Aug. 11.
Theft reported at Good 2 Go, Depot Drive, Aug. 11.
Person called a man and the man threatened his life, Sheridan Avenue/16th Street, Aug. 11.
Report that person is being harassed by someone whom they have a protection order against, 15th Street, Aug. 12.
Report of person harassing child and attempting to hit them with car, Wyoming Avenue, Aug. 12.
Panic alarm set off, Big Horn Avenue, Aug. 12.
Request to have terminated emloyee trespassed, Maverik South, 17th Street, Aug. 12.
Report of man with arrest warrant hitting reporting party in chest at Lockhart Inn, Yellowstone Avenue, Aug. 12.
Report of harassment by person calling reporting party and daughter, Aug. 12.
Report of harassment at Brookdale Absaroka nursing home, Cougar Avenue, Aug. 13.
Employee of Good 2 Go reported as stealing cash from lost wallet in store, Depot Drive, Aug. 14.
Report of woman hitting reporting party in the back, Maverik South, 17th Street, Aug. 14.
Report of man threatening to chop off reporting party’s fingers for stealing his mail at Lockhart Inn, first name of “Don,” unable to assist, Aug. 15.
Theft reported at Wal-Mart, manager reports man and woman have stolen several hundred dollars worth of items over the past few weeks, woman has been cited, Yellowstone Avenue, Aug. 16.
Report of person panhandling near McDonald’s, 17th Street, Aug. 16.
Report of person breaking a clerk’s cell phone at Legacy Inn and Suites, Mountain View, Aug. 17.
Traffic
Driver cited for speeding, 53 in a 30, 8th Street/Canyon Avenue, Aug. 11.
Driver cited for expired registration and numerous other violations, 17th Street/Central Avenue, Aug. 11.
Driver cited for failure to yield to a pedstrian, no liability insurance, 10th Street/Sherdian Avenue, Aug. 12.
Fender bender in Wal-Mart parking lot, Yellowstone Avenue, Aug. 13.
Report of red Chevy picku with purple underglow “spinning broadies” in the gravel, left back toward town, has big “red neck sticker” on back window, unable to assist, W. Yellowstone Avenue, Aug. 14.
Driver cited for stop sign violation near Comfort Inn, Sheridan Avenue, Aug. 14.
Two vehicle crash, no injuries, no blockage, 8th Street/Sheridan Avenue, Aug. 14.
Driver cited for speed, 51 in a 35, near Tractor Supply Company, Yellowstone Avenue, Aug. 14.
Report of truck in canal, Skyline Drive, Aug. 14.
Report that dark green truck almost hit reporting party multiple times, 17th Street, Aug. 15.
Hit-and-run reported, white Dodge Citadel struck while parked, 12th Street/Rumsey Avenue, Aug. 15.
Rock thrown through car window, Alger Avenue, Aug. 15.
Driver cited for speeding, 43 in a 30, 8th Street/Canyon Avenue, Aug. 16.
Report of drunk driver near Cody Enterprise building that ran out of gas, Big Horn Avenue, Aug. 16.
Two vehicle crash, white Toyota Sequoia and gray Nissan near Big Horn Basin Radiation Oncology, 9th Street, Aug. 17.
Other
Report of dogs running around alley behind A Western Rose, Sheridan Avenue, Aug. 11.
Lost wallet, black with Volcum logo, near Wells Fargo, Sheridan Avenue, Aug. 11.
Wallet found near Beta Coffee Hose, Sheridan Avenue, Aug. 12.
Report of underage drinking on Aug. 11, Carter Avenue, Aug. 12.
German shorthair and black lab running around Dacken Park area, possibly chasing deer, returned to owner, Aug. 13.
Report of damage to water pippes and surveillance cameras, Alger Avenue, Aug. 13.
Vehicle vandalized at rodeo grounds, W Yellowstone Avenue, Aug. 13.
Noise complaint of loud music at Stor-N-Lock, Blackburn Avenue, Aug. 13.
Complaint of person who keeps releasing dogs from yard against owner’s will, Bleistein Avenue, Aug. 13.
Report of car being keyed at Cody Chamber of Commerce, Sheridan Avenue, Aug. 13.
Small green wallet lost with driver’s license and “Baily Oil” on it near Wal-Mart, Yellowstone Avenue, Aug. 14.
Report of lost blue rectangular purse with small cactus on it near Park County Courthouse, Sheridan Avenue, Aug. 14.
Report of people smoking marijuana, Stolt Street, Aug. 17.
Report of suspicious person asking to measure a house, 19th Street, Aug. 17.
