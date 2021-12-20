The Park County Library in Cody is continuing to host a book discussion series. People are encouraged to pick up a copy of the book at the Circulation Desk and attend in the Bison Room on Wednesday mornings at 10 a.m. on the following dates:
Jan. 26: “Disappearing Earth” by Julia Phillips
Feb. 23: “Washington Black” by Esi Edugyan
March 23: “The Immortalists” by Chloe Benjamin
April 27: “The Overstory” by Richard Powers
May 25: “Exit West” by Mohsin Hamid
June 22: “A Madness of Sunshine” by Nalini Singh
For more information, stop by or call the library at (307) 527-1880.
