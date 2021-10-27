Hugh and Joan Currah
The children and grandchildren of Hugh and Joan Currah are inviting the community to a reception 2-4 p.m. Saturday at the First Presbyterian Church at 2025 23rd Street to celebrate the Currah’s 70 years of marriage.
Attendees are asked to wear masks.
The two were married Oct. 27, 1951.
If unable to attend people may send a card to:
2314 Meadowlark Court
Cody, Wyoming 82414
